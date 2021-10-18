Pauline Ann Warner, age 74, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2021 in Brainerd.
A funeral will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd. A visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Tuesday, as well as on Monday, October 25, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Nelson-Doran Funeral Home. Interment will be at Fort Ripley Cemetery.
She was born December 15, 1946, to Chalmer & Ella (Paquin) Trusty in Little Falls and grew up in Brainerd and Fort Ripley. She was united in marriage with Louis D. Warner on November 1, 1964, at Fort Riley, KS before he was deployed to Vietnam. After deployment they made their home in Manheim, Germany, Fort Sheridan, IL, and Fort Ripley, MN. After some time off for bad behavior in the early 80s (his), she was reunited in marriage with Louis on June 30, 1984. Together they had 5 children, raised a plethora of pigs, chickens, and rabbits as well as the occasional cow. She once made the mistake of saying she would like a goat, so he bought her seven.
Pauline enjoyed crafting. She crocheted many doilies, embroidered many dish towels, and created other crafty items. She especially loved Christmas crafts and decorating for Christmas. Each Christmas every bit of decor was replaced with a Christmas counterpart to the point that, in the words of her eldest daughter, "It looked like Christmas puked all over everything". Pauline enjoyed hunting, and while she never got her deer, she could shoot the eye out of a squirrel and shot many a gopher out her bathroom window.
She is survived by daughters, Lewella (Paul) Tembreull, Mary Warner, Jennifer (Bryan Koering) Koering; son, David (Jenna) Warner, all Fort Ripley, and daughter, Noelle (Steve) Fuchs of Verndale; sisters, Mary Trusty, and Melanie (Joe) Burggraff, of Baxter; brother, Jayme (Sheila) Trusty, of White SD; grandchildren, Wyatt (Lauren Schmidt) Tembreull, of Lastrup, Abrielle (Taite Grossman) Tembreull, of Brookings, SD, Kyla (Ben Hanauer) Tembreull, of Freeport, Tiffany Warner, Nathan Warner, Morgan Koering, Ryan Koering, Logan Koering, and Kylee Koering, of Fort Ripley; Darrin Fuchs, Autumn Warner, David Fuchs, and Promise Fuchs, of Verndale.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ella & Chalmer Trusty; husband, Louis D. Warner; brother, Donald Trusty; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Trusty; and son-in-law, Michael Koering.
Arrangements have been completed by Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd.
