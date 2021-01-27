Paul Ira Lyon, age 81 of Little Falls, passed away peacefully January 23, 2021 at home. Paul was born to Ivan and Louise Lyon of Grey Eagle on November 28, 1939. Paul was married to Sharon (Doble) November of 1984; they had three children together, Troy, Amy and Anni. Paul was an over the road truck driver for most of his life; at the age of 80 he was still driving long haul full time for Kwik Kargo out of Clear Lake, MN. Paul also had his own trucking business years back, owned a bar called the Lyon’s Den, sold trailer houses and various other jobs in his younger years. Trucking was Paul’s main love, but he often spoke about the great days of owning the Lyon’s Den and recently reminisced with a nurse who was caring for him about those days; the smile on his face and the happiness in his voice was priceless. Paul died peacefully and very comfortably at home surrounded by family and friends. Many people stopped by during the week for short visits and blessed him with a lot of love. A special thank you to Chi Home Care that transitioned into Chi Hospice. With the help of hospice, Paul was kept very comfortable and all of Paul’s needs were met with compassion, care and love from this wonderful team, and Paul was able to complete his journey at home with his family. Paul was able to receive communion and special prayers for him and to him with a few family members present; this special service made such a difference for Paul. He found peace and comfort. Thank you (Pastor Beth Pottratz). Thank you to Dr. Peter Germscheid. We made many visits and had multiple long conversations. Dr. Peter Germscheid always delivered with grace and respect and honesty which Paul always appreciated. Paul is survived by his only living sibling who was also able to be present during Paul’s final days, Rhea Jean Holmgren of Melrose; children, Melissa (Craig) of Brainerd, Troy (Chea) of Royalton, Amy (Brittina) of Little Falls, Anni of Little Falls; closest grandchildren, Zach, Ella, Zoe, Paisley, Jessica, Brittany, Kyle. God Bless our Father, Brother and Grandpa - may your life in heaven be filled with love and watch over us as we all heal from his journey we were blessed to take together. ‘Til we meet again. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and private burial. Arr. by Cremations a Simple Way.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.