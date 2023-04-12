Paul "Bunka" R. Nienaber, 84-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away April 10, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital.
Memorial service held on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at Grace Covenant Church in Little Falls, MN. Visitation held from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at the church. Burial will take place at a later date at the 1st Norwegian Baptist Cemetery in Fosston, MN. Caring for Paul and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Paul Roy Nienaber was born on August 3, 1938 in McIntosh, MN to the late Edward and Lilly (Whiteley) Nienaber. Paul graduated from Fosston High School in 1956 and was the president of his senior class and co-captain of the football team. He was united in marriage to Yvonne Juve on November 2, 1957 at Bethel Assembly Church in Fosston, MN. Paul worked for Control Data as a manager and due to work, Paul's family moved several times until finally settling in Little Falls, MN in 2018. Paul retired in September of 2000 and they lived on Round Lake in Randall, MN until their move to Little Falls, MN.
Paul was an avid golfer and also enjoyed watching the local sports teams. But he especially enjoyed the time with his grandchildren and attending their various sporting events. Over the years, they traveled to many places, going south in winter. Family gatherings were important and the annual Nienaber Open, when the green jacket was awarded. "Dad has now reached the 19th Hole." His granddaughter Christina bestowed the nickname of "Bunka" which was adopted by all the rest.
Paul is survived by his wife, Yvonne of Little Falls, MN; sons, Randy Nienaber of Erskine, MN, Jeffrey (Chris) of Rockford, IL and Joey Nienaber of Brooklyn Center, MN; brothers, Walter Nienaber of Coon Rapids, MN, Harry (Mary) Nienaber of Marshfield, WI, Ron (Corky) Nienaber of Monticello, MN, Robert (Carole) Nienaber of Osceola, WI; sister, Helen Sannes of Blaine, MN; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Lilly Nienaber; daughter-in-law, Karen Nienaber and brothers, Richard and Arthur Nienaber.
