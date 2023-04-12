Paul "Bunka" R. Nienaber, 84-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away April 10, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Memorial service held on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at Grace Covenant Church in Little Falls, MN. Visitation held from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at the church. Burial will take place at a later date at the 1st Norwegian Baptist Cemetery in Fosston, MN. Caring for Paul and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.