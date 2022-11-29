Paul Althoff, age 87, of Fort Ripley, MN, went to live with his Father in heaven on November 24, 2022.
Mass of Christian Burial for Paul held on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 10:00am at St. Mathias Catholic Church in Fort Ripley, MN.
Paul Althoff, age 87, of Fort Ripley, MN, went to live with his Father in heaven on November 24, 2022.
Mass of Christian Burial for Paul held on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 10:00am at St. Mathias Catholic Church in Fort Ripley, MN.
Paul Edward Althoff was born October 14, 1935 in St. Mathias Township, Ft. Ripley, MN to Edward Sylvester and Johanna Althoff (Ress). He attended school In St. Mathias Township through the 9th grade. He married Eula Linson in 1978. Paul lived and worked on the farm he was born on until the 1980s when he became a semi-truck driver for NorthStar plating in Brainerd for 10 years until he retired in 1993. Paul was a member of the National Farmers Organization. He served on the St. Mathias Township board.
After retiring, He and Eula divorced, and he moved to Brainerd. He spent his time volunteering at Bethany Good Samaritan Nursing Home where he met Elaine Borders. They became life companions and he moved to Baxter. They loved and took care of one another until she passed in 2019. He moved to Carefree Assisted Living Facility where he lived until he passed.
Paul enjoyed spending time with family, baking fudge, pies, and cookies. He loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with friends and family members especially grandchildren out fishing on his pontoon. Mornings he could often be found at breakfast in downtown Brainerd visiting with the other regulars at Northwinds Grille. He loved visiting friends and family and was always game for a good conversation over a warm cup of coffee.
He was strong, hardworking, loving, kind and patient. He always had a smile. He was a loving stepfather to Eula's children. He was a patient and loving adoptive father to his daughter Yvonne. He was a wonderful, active, and present step-grandfather to his many step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his adopted daughter Yvonne Althoff; his stepchildren Harris Blankenship, Randy Olson, Ronny Olson, and Cheryl Olson; his sisters Dorean Berscheit, Mary Thorpe, and Joan Isder; his brothers Edward Althoff and Kenneth Althoff; as well as many nieces and nephews and many step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother Johanna Althoff-Ress, his father Edward Sylvester Althoff, his sister Dorothy Berscheit, his brother Peter Althoff, his brother-in-law Bob Isder, his stepdaughter Glenda Mulroy, stepson-in-law Allen Mulroy Sr., nephew Michael Isder, niece Janice Berscheit, niece Michelle Thorpe and life companion Elaine Borders.
Paul will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by everyone who knew him.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.