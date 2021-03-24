Paul A. Ampe

Paul Albert Ampe of Upsala, Minnesota died at his sister’s farmhouse near Swanville on March 19, 2021. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 31 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Upsala, Minnesota with Rev. David Grundman officiating. Inurnment will be at later date at St. John’s Abbey Alumni and Friends Cemetery in Collegeville, Minnesota. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. MONDAY, March 29 and from 10 to 11 a.m. WEDNESDAY, March 31 at the church in Upsala. Paul Ampe was born to Peter and Clara (Weisser) Ampe, the beloved youngest of four children. He grew up on a farm near Paynesville, Minnesota, a happy, quiet, studious boy who achieved in school and helped on the farm. Early on he felt called to religious life, but after graduating from Saint John’s University, Paul attended the University of Minnesota to study languages and classics. He then took a year off to help his father on the farm before deciding to enter law school at William Mitchell in Saint Paul. He also completed a program in English as a second language at Hamline University. Paul opened a law practice in Albany, Minnesota, where he practiced for over 38 years. Paul’s kind and respectful demeanor and fairness made him loved and respected by all. His prodigious memory and profound intellect were impressive. He had a limitless knowledge of history, knew everybody and rarely forgot a name. An entertaining storyteller, he was careful to never identify the subject or betray a confidence. Paul lived on a farm near Upsala, Minnesota, where he raised Scottish Highland cattle, horses and chickens and grew a large garden. He adored his dogs, Scout and Blue. Paul loved classical music, studied and played the cello in the St. Francis Orchestra, sang in the Minnesota Center Chorale and for many years played in the Albany Area Community Band. Paul collected antiques, loved reading and enjoyed canoeing and camping in the Boundary Waters. He looked forward to a future walking the woods with his dogs, delighting in nature, and travel. He was struck down unexpectedly by pancreatic cancer in November, 2020 and struggled with dignity and grace, always kind, patient and respectful of his caregivers. While ill, when a friend called or visited, he often asked, “How are you doing?” even though he was miserable. He suffered a painful death, with his strong faith as his support. He was only 68. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother, brother-in-law Gregory Beckel, and nephew Peter, who died in December of Covid-19. Left to mourn his loss are his brother, Peter (Donna) and sisters, Elizabeth Beckel and Marilyn (Robert Schestak), many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews and his loyal secretary of many years, Diane Raden. Well loved and respected by the community, Paul will live in our memory. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.