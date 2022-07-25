Patty Miller Kory, age 78, of St. Cloud, MN, died Friday, July 22, 2022 at her home in St. Cloud surrounded by her family.
Memorial services celebrating Patty's life held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN at 11:00AM on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Visitation held one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Burial at Calvary Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.
Patty M. Kory was born on April 24, 1944 in Todd County, MN to Gordon and Alice (Engh) Miller. She graduated from Swanville High School in 1962 and began working for Minnesota Power. Later she worked at the First State Bank of Swanville. She studied at Brainerd Community College where she earned her Associates Degree and then trained and worked as a travel agent. Patty also worked for Heartland Medical Supply where she met Joe Kory. Patty and Joe were united in marriage at Christ Community Church in Nisswa, MN on June 22, 1996.
Joe and Patty loved to travel, enjoying many trips that included visits to Europe, Norway, Scandinavia, Ukraine, Hawaii, and Alaska. Patty had many collections including; bears, flowers, and knickknacks, along with an extensive collection of Dickens Houses. Patty loved to spend time with family, and was a proud mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother.
Patty is survived by her husband, Joe of St Cloud, MN; children, Steven (Sheri) Johnson of Upsala, MN, Michelle (Rick) Johnson of Fort Mill, SC, Jennifer (Shaun) Dean of Eau Claire, WI, Cindy (Jon) Seerveld of Longmont, CO, Greg (Julie) Kory of Pillager, MN, Jeff Kory of Minneapolis, MN and Kris (Lee) Nyquist of Elk River, MN. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and sister, Mary Ann Haynes of Little Falls, MN.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Donna, nephews Tom and Aaron, and brother-in-law Ron.
