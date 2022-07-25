Patty M. Kory

Patty Miller Kory, age 78, of St. Cloud, MN, died Friday, July 22, 2022 at her home in St. Cloud surrounded by her family.

Memorial services celebrating Patty's life held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN at 11:00AM on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Visitation held one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Burial at Calvary Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

