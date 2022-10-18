Patti D. Harrison, 65 year old resident of Rice, MN passed away Monday, October 10, 2022 at the United Hospital in St. Paul, MN.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m, on Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN with David Sperstad officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m., on Friday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel.
Caring for Patti and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Patricia "Patti" Lommen was born on August 23, 1957, in Little Falls, MN to the late Gordie and Lois (Flinkie) Lommen. She attended St. Mary's grade school and graduated from St. Francis High School. Patti was united in marriage to Jim Harrison and they spent most of their married life in Rice, MN, where they loved and supported one another. Patti was a wonderful homemaker. She kept an immaculate house and was a great cook. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed playing board games when we gathered. "Sorry" was her favorite game and, with much laughter had by all, we would spend hours playing and she would most often win. Her constant companion was her dog, Flinkers, they were inseparable and brought each other much joy. Her genuine nature and her quick sense of humor brought smiles to anyone she spent time with, she had such a big heart.
Patti will be forever missed by her siblings, Joni Lommen, Mike Lommen and Mary Fregin; brothers-in-law, Jim Nordstrom and Doug Fregin; sister-in-law, Kate Lommen; niece and nephews, Katie Fregin, Kyle Fregin, Ben Nordstrom and Nic Lommen. We are forever grateful for the joy and laughter she brought to our lives.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Harrison; parents, Gordie and Lois Lommen; and niece, Erika Lommen.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.