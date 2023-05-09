Patsy "Pat" Hayes, 92-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, formerly of Hillman, MN, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at her residence.
Memorial Service held at 11 AM on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Little Falls with a visitation beginning at 10 AM Friday. Burial in Oakland Cemetery in Little Falls. Caring for Pat and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls.
Patsy "Pat" Ruth Miller was born on October 26, 1930 in Minneapolis, MN, to the late George and Alice (Straiton) Miller. She was the ninth of 10 children, and grew up in Minneapolis, graduating from Edison High School. Pat met her future husband Rod Hayes while she was visiting her grandfather in the Hillman area. They were married in Minneapolis on April 23, 1949. Together they made their home in the Hillman area. In 1979, Pat became Postmaster in Hillman. She was named "Minnesota Postmaster of the Year" in 1987. She was very active in the National League of Postmasters and the Little Falls American Legion Auxiliary #46. Pat and Rod moved to Little Falls, MN in 1990 when Pat retired. Pat enjoyed traveling, going to casinos and doing handcrafts before she lost her vision.
Pat is survived by daughter, Linda (Mathew) Brummer and son, John Hayes, both of Hillman; grandchildren, Michael Brummer, Mark Brummer, Angel (Henry) Blattner, Chrissy Piltz, and Gerald (Michelle) Hayes; nine great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roderick; six brothers and three sisters.
Honorary Pallbearers: Michael Brummer, Mark Brummer, Gerald Hayes, Makayla Brummer, Brandon Brummer, and Daniel Brummer.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.