Patsy "Pat" Hayes, 92-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, formerly of Hillman, MN, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at her residence.

Memorial Service held at 11 AM on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Little Falls with a visitation beginning at 10 AM Friday. Burial in Oakland Cemetery in Little Falls. Caring for Pat and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls.

