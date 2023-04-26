Patrick "Pat" J. Trutwin, age 57, of Holdingford passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, April 24, 2023.
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023 at the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Opole with Father Virgil Helmin officiating. Interment will be in Opole Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4-7 P.M. on Sunday and from 10-11 A.M. on Monday all at the Church of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Opole, MN. Caring for Patrick and his family is the Shelley Funeral Home of Little Falls.
Patrick J. Trutwin was born in St. Cloud, MN on April 1, 1966 to Richard and Delphine (Kroll) Trutwin. He attended Holdingford High School where he was an active member of the FFA. He graduated in 1984. Pat attended St. Cloud Technical and Community College where he completed the Auto Body Program. Most of his years of employment were spent at Polar Tank and 21 years in the maintenance department at St. Cloud Technical and Community College. He was currently employed at Sam's Club. Pat was a Member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Opole. Pat was very friendly and enjoyed 'shooting the breeze' with just about anyone who would listen, which is how he won his way into many hearts.
During his free time, Pat enjoyed fishing with his Dad, watching NASCAR, tinkering on cars, helping with errands, and spending time with friends and family. Pat loved people, especially his family. He was such a proud uncle to Rya and Ryker and loved them beyond compare. Pat was loved by many and will be missed dearly. He will be remembered for his contagious chuckle, his heart of gold, his eagerness to help others, and his dedication to his family and friends.
Pat is survived by his parents, Richard and Delphine Trutwin; sister, Renee (Aaron) Rudolph; niece, Rya Rudolph and nephew, Ryker Rudolph.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
