Patrick "Pat" J. Trutwin, age 57, of Holdingford passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, April 24, 2023.

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023 at the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Opole with Father Virgil Helmin officiating. Interment will be in Opole Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4-7 P.M. on Sunday and from 10-11 A.M. on Monday all at the Church of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Opole, MN. Caring for Patrick and his family is the Shelley Funeral Home of Little Falls.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.