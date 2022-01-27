Patrick "Pat" J. Kalahar, 81-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at his home in Little Falls.
A Funeral Service will be 1:00 PM on Friday, February 4, 2022, at the Camp Ripley Chapel inside the gates of Camp Ripley with Bob Mueller officiating. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veteran's Cemetery north of Little Falls. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Friday at the Camp Ripley Chapel. Military Rites will be conducted by the Little Falls American Legion Post #46. Caring for Pat and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls, MN. Memorials can be sent on Patrick's behalf to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research or the MN Military Museum. Michael J. Fox Foundation (Parkinson's Research), P.O. Box 5014, Hagerston, MD 21741-5014 (https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate) or MN Military Museum Camp Ripley, 1500 Highway 115, Little Falls, MN 56345 (https://www.mnmilitarymuseum.org/support-us/contribute-financially/online-donation/)
Patrick was born on August 26, 1940 in Little Falls, MN and graduated in 1958 from Little Falls High School. Following graduation, he joined the Minnesota Army National Guard where he served for 40 years and he retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 4.
Pat loved the outdoors, where he enjoyed fishing and hunting. He also loved spending time with family and celebrating his Irish heritage. He was known for his immaculately kept yard on Riverwood Drive and found strength in his faith.
Pat is survived by Keeven Kalahar (Alyce); sister-in-law, Mary; nieces and nephews and three adopted grandchildren, Amber, Derek and Katie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Gertrude; siblings, Norma, Oakley, Shirley, Marlin, Joyce, Thomas and Veryl.
