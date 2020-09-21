Patrick LeRoy Bailey, age 82, of Tomah, Wisconsin, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Serenity House in Tomah. He was born February 2, 1938 to Lloyd and Loretta (De La Hunt) Bailey in Big Stone County, Minnesota. Pat graduated from Little Falls High School in 1956. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Jane Smith, in 1962 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls, Minnesota. Pat felt great pride for his 22 years of service in the U.S. Army; being a retired veteran was more than just a label or a title to him, it was who he was. If there was one word to describe Pat, it would be “family.” He was happiest when he was surrounded by his family, whether it be for family movie nights, or researching his genealogy. He was always there to help with projects, no matter how big or small. Pat was extremely proud of his Irish heritage and was lucky enough to have visited Ireland this past year with his entire family-a vacation they will forever cherish. Although he was a man of few words, he will be remembered for his kind heart and mild manner. He is survived by his wife, Jane; children, Jonathon (Michelle) Bailey of Cedar Rapids, IA and Cindy Bailey of Tomah; grandchildren, Mitchell Bailey, Angela (Kirk) Wilson, and Adam Martin; and great-granddaughter, Aria Wilson; siblings, Dean (Karen) Bailey, Jay (Patty) Bailey, Curt (Susan) Bailey, and Deanna (Jeffrey) Vichorek. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by parents. A small Memorial Mass with full military honors for family will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, 11 a.m., at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah, with a rosary beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will be held at a later date at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Little Falls, Minnesota, a celebration of life will follow, also in Little Falls. Memorials may be made to Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
