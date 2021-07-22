Patrick Holt Bendele, 77-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, formerly of Sapulpa, OK, passed away July 19, 2021 at 9:20 a.m. at his residence after a battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held in San Antonio, TX at a later date. Patrick was born on April 27, 1944 in Orem, UT to the late George and Marguerite Bendele. He was united in marriage to Arlene Bendele on October 1, 1973. Patrick served both in the Air Force and the Navy then finished out his career as a machinist with Hilti. Patrick is survived by his sons, Shawn and Cullen Bendele; daughters, Carie (Kelly) Verley, Barbara Grason and Vicky Lindstrom; 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, George and Marguerite Bendele; brothers, Danny and Mike Bendele and daughter, Kristen Bendele.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.