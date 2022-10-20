Patricia "Pat" O'Neil, 83-year-old resident of Pierz, MN passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls, MN surrounded by her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz with Father Ken Popp officiating. A visitation held on Sunday, October 23, 2022 from 2-6 p.m. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service of Pierz and from 9-10:30 a.m. on Monday at the church. Burial held at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Pierz. Luncheon to follow at Frosty's Bar in Pierz.

