Patricia "Pat" Ann Jossart

Loving wife, mother and grandmother, Patricia Ann Jossart, age 84 of Buffalo, MN, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022. She was born on November 13, 1937 in Bowlus, MN to Edward and Theresa (Jendro) Klisch.
Pat grew up on the family farm West of Bowlus, MN, and graduated from Upsala High School with the class of 1955. She furthered her education at St. Cloud State University for education.
Pat was Miss Little Falls in 1958, which led to her meeting her future husband, Merle. One day while watching a parade, Merle noticed the beautiful Miss Little Falls riding on a float waving to the crowd. As soon as he saw her, he knew he had to meet her! Patricia and Merle Jossart were joined in marriage on May 3, 1958 in South Dakota and happily raised five children together. The family made their home in New Hope, MN for many years, with Pat and Merle later retiring and moving to Buffalo, MN in 1998.
Pat especially loved her family, and was able to spend the time at home to raise her children. When their children were older, Pat began a career with Chicago Cutlery for 15 years. In retirement, Pat worked at Wal-Mart in Buffalo.
Pat was a faithful member of House of Hope Church in New Hope, MN and Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo, MN. She enjoyed helping with Sunday School, bowling, golfing, cross-stitching, quilting, crafting and scrapbooking, and relaxing in the hot tub when traveling - especially to Breezy Point, Arizona and Washington. She greatly enjoyed chocolate, always sharing a treat with her grandchildren from her candy dish. Pat was also devoted in following her children's sports games, never missing a single one! She was an avid sports fan, especially MN sports and hockey being her favorite.
Pat was extremely loving and caring to everyone. She had an elegant poise, with her fashion and personality. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her!
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Merle Jossart; parents, Ed and Theresa Klisch; and siblings, Marcy Boros, Jim Klisch, and Rosanne Klisch.
Pat is survived by her children, Paul (Terry), Ruth, Dale, Gary (Francie), and Chad (Bobbie); 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one brother; eight sisters; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A memorial service is planned for Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 6:00 PM, with visitation one hour prior, at The Peterson Chapel, 300 Main St. N., St. Michael, MN. Interment at a later date at Benson City Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to The Peterson Chapel, 763-682-1363, www.thepetersonchapel.com.
