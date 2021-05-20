Patricia M. Schroeder, 92-year-old resident of Little Falls, passed away at home on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 after a valiant struggle with pancreatic cancer and COPD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, May 26 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Patricia Gordon was born February 6, 1929 in Little Falls, MN to Warren and Georgianna Gordon. She attended grade school at the old Washington School, later attending St. Francis High School for one year, then went to Little Falls High School, graduating in 1947. She then attended nurses training school in Breckenridge, MN. Pat finished her training at Miller Hospital in St. Paul, MN. She came back to Little Falls and went to work for Dr. Milo Hanson as his nurse. She worked for Dr. Milo Hanson for almost forty years. She then went to the Little Falls Clinic where she stayed until she retired in 1998. Pat married Robert Schroeder on January 3, 1997; a memorable day as that night there was a snowstorm that left 21 inches of snow. Pat loved gardening and spoiling her dogs. She was a mother to her nieces and nephews. She was a wonderful cook and baker, especially her apple pie. Pat was a member of St. Mary’s Church and helped serve with the funeral group. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Robert; stepsons, Larry (Roberta) Schroeder, Cory Schroeder; five nieces and nephews and her faithful dog Molly.
