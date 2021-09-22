Patricia K. Zolondek, 76-year-old resident of Pillager, MN, formerly of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, at her residence. A Memorial Service will take place on Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN, at 7:00 P.M. A visitation will take place from 5:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M., at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls. Caring for Patricia and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls. To join in on Patricia’s livestream memorial service, please click the following link: https://my.gather.app/remember/patricia-zolondek Patricia K. Schue was born August 6, 1945 in Grand Forks, ND to Edward and Elynor Schue. Pat graduated from East Grand Forks Senior High School in 1964. She was united in marriage to James Gard on August 20, 1967. They had two daughters, Shelly Anne (Kevin) Sowada of Little Falls, MN and Tanya Lee Gard of Pillager, MN. The family resided in Sherack, MN. In 1990, Pat was united in marriage to Chester Zolondek, currently residing in Pillager, MN, and spending winters in Texas City, TX. As her father was in the Army, the family traveled the globe and lived in many places including Japan, California, France, and Washington DC. Whenever the family was in the US, they would always spend fun time visiting her aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents. Pat worked as a registered nurse for five decades. In her leisure time, activities included gardening, baking, watercolor painting, quilting, reading and enjoying blues music. Pat also owned and had a deep passion for her many horses throughout her lifetime. Along with her husband Chester and daughter Tanya, volunteering became a focus of Pat’s life. She was an active volunteer for agencies to support disaster survivors, the homeless soup kitchens, American Red Cross, blood drives, churches, foster parenting and Special Olympics. Pat’s greatest joy was found in her love for her family with Chester and Tanya; she was an avid supporter of her grandsons, Lucas and Benjamin, daughter, Shelly Anne, and son-in-law, Kevin. Pat could be found in hockey rinks, baseball fields and on the bleachers cheering them on, wearing FLYER PURPLE and a smile as big as Texas. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Chester; her daughters and extended family; sister, Elex Morque; nieces and nephews. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Elynor and Edward Schue.
