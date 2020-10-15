Patricia Ann Sowada

Patricia Ann Sowada, age 77, of Columbia Heights, passed away Oct 2, 2020. Survived by son John Sowada; three daughters, Jacqueline (Eric) Mulder, Susalyne (Jason) Truckenbrod and Sheralyne (Steve) Rechnagel; five grandchildren, Nicholas, Calen, Clarabelle, Colsen and Madalyne; three sisters, Kathleen Trettel, Beatrice Manka and Adelaide Trettel; and two brothers Benedict Trettel and Aloysius Trettel. Preceded in death by her husband Marvin Sowada, parents Clarence and Isabelle (Wozniak) Trettel and sisters Gertrude Corkery, Margaret Trettel, and Virginia Trettel. Private Mass/burial, Holy Cross Catholic Church, North Prairie, MN. Washburn-McReavy.com

