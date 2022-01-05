Pamela "Pam" (Brickweg) Lehnen, 48-year-old resident of Rice, MN, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital.
Mass of Christian Burial held on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton, MN, with Father Greg Sauer officiating, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation held from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the church, and again from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Friday. Burial held in the parish cemetery following the mass. Caring for Pam and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls.
Pamela Lynn Brickweg was born on April 22, 1973, in Melrose, MN, to Jim and Joni "Gerads" Brickweg. She graduated high school from Holdingford in 1991. Pam married Jay Lehnen on July 31, 1999, they later divorced but remained lifelong friends. Pam's love for people found her working for various hospitality businesses; Bo Diddley's, The Creamery, Jordie's Trail Side Café, and Cornerstone. But, Pam's love for the elderly took her to her final job at the Country Manor. Pam enjoyed any type of board game she could get you to play with her, ice fishing, her snoopy collection, the color pink and soaking up the sun rays, making gingerbread houses with her nieces and nephew, and Christmas was always a special season for her. Pam was very thoughtful and kind with a soft spot for the elderly and animals. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and for the kindness she showed for others.
Pam is survived by her son, Tate Lehnen of Rice, MN; former husband, Jay Lehnen of Rice, MN; parents Jim and Joni Brickweg of Backus, MN; brother, Randy (Angie) Brickweg of Pine River, MN; her nieces, Elsie and Nola; and nephew Eli; and many dear relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her nephew, Terry Brickweg; grandparents, Frank and Jeanette Brickweg, William and Erma Gerads; and her beloved dog, Uh-Oh.
Memorials can be given to any alcohol addiction program of your choice in Pam's memory. May she rest in peace.
