Otto E. Petersen, age 85, passed away peacefully at the CentraCare Care Center in Melrose, Minnesota, surrounded by his family during his final days. Due to COVID-19, a private family Christian Burial will be held at Elmdale Cemetery with Rev. Kenneth Thielman officiating. Otto was born of February 3, 1936 in Swan River Township. He married Joan Remer in Brooten, Minnesota. Otto was an auto mechanic and started working for a Nash dealership and then Ford in Little Falls. Otto and Joan moved to Coon Rapids and worked at the Lincoln/Mercury dealer. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, camping and fishing. After his retirement, he and Joan loaded up “Nano” and set out to see the United States, their favorite spot was Utah. Otto often said he never regretted retiring early to enjoy all that life had to offer. Later in life, Otto took up woodworking, building furniture, cabinets, and many shelves to share with family. He enjoyed taking out his grandchildren on many fishing adventures. Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Joan Petersen; sons, Bruce (Karen), Paul (Brenda), and John (Mary); daughter, Julie (Michael) Baum; grandchildren, Tanya, Christopher, Emily, Dana, Ashley, Kayla, Amanda, Karl, and Hannah; 14 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Leona Soltis, Selma Glende, and Myrna (Kenneth) Schrupp. Otto was preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Clara Petersen; brother, James Petersen; brother and sister-in-law, George and Jean; and brothers-in-law, Wally Soltis and Roger Glende. A Celebration of Life for Otto will be planned later this summer. Thank you to the great care from the CentraCare Melrose Hospital, CentraCare Hospice, CentraCare Care Center in Melrose. Memorials and memories can be sent to Joan Petersen, 125 5th Avenue NW #116, Melrose, MN 56352. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
