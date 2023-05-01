Orianna "Mammie" Marie Barthel

Orianna Marie was born on September 10, 1935, the daughter of Ora and Hattie (Eggerth) Mabry of Minneapolis, Minnesota. On November 10, 1951, Orianna married Pete Barthel; their union was blessed with three children: Richard "Junior," Robert "Bob" and Marilyn "Punk."
While the kids were little, Orianna, volunteered her time as a den mother for cub scouts and engaged with the kids of the 4H group. She would join the ladies at the St. Ann's mission. She enjoyed being a member of the VFW and legion auxiliary, the church kitchen clans, and having coffee with friends. Her garden and flower beds were always bountiful with beautiful things. Orianna and Pete spent many years wintering in Texas meeting new people along the way and getting away from the Minnesota winters. Orianna loved kids! Being a grandma was the best. She spent many hours with her grandkids and others being the babysitter, making memories to last a lifetime. After her grandkids got older, Orianna started her own catering business. She would spend the next 17 years preparing meals for various events and gatherings. Her cooking and baking skills were outstanding, and "you name it she could make it" was her trade.
Orianna loved most of all being around her family and friends. She always had an open-door policy, even when the kids were younger, many friends and family would trickle through the door "Pull up a chair" and a hot meal could be in front of you in minutes, with a pillow and made bed to rest your head on later if you needed it. She was a generous and loving woman, who loved to spoil others.
On April 13, 2023, Orianna took her last breath here on earth and entered heaven. She was welcomed there by her husband of 66 -1/2 years, Richard "Pete" Barthel Sr.; son, Robert; parents, Ora and Hattie Mabry; siblings, Arlan Mabry, Kathleen Horn, Marilyn Lynch, Alton Mabry, and Gerald Mabry; son-in-law, Jim Proell.
She leaves behind her children, Richard "JR" (Betty) Barthel, Marilyn Proell, and daughter-in-law, Cathy Barthel; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; six plus one on the way great-great grandchildren; and many friends along the way.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the St. Mary's of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie, Minnesota at 11:00 AM. Visitation will take place that day one hour prior to the mass. Burial will be at the church cemetery.
