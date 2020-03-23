Oliver Maleski was born on September 3, 1945 in Harding, Minnesota. He is survived by his best friend, soul mate, and true love Mary Maleski. Oliver was father to Michelle Nevergall, Sheila Clark, Roger (Michelle) Maleski; grandfather of 23; great-grandfather of 16. Preceded in death by mother Helen, father Frank, five brothers, and one son-in-law Randy. Oliver worked at the paper mill and retired as a construction worker. In his younger days, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his best friend at auctions and tearing junk apart. He also enjoyed spending time with his three children and daughter-in-law. He loved being around his family and loved loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by many. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are with the Halvorson Taylor Funeral Home in Brainerd.

