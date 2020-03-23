Oliver Maleski was born on September 3, 1945 in Harding, Minnesota. He is survived by his best friend, soul mate, and true love Mary Maleski. Oliver was father to Michelle Nevergall, Sheila Clark, Roger (Michelle) Maleski; grandfather of 23; great-grandfather of 16. Preceded in death by mother Helen, father Frank, five brothers, and one son-in-law Randy. Oliver worked at the paper mill and retired as a construction worker. In his younger days, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his best friend at auctions and tearing junk apart. He also enjoyed spending time with his three children and daughter-in-law. He loved being around his family and loved loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by many. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are with the Halvorson Taylor Funeral Home in Brainerd.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.