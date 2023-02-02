Norman Edward Fenske

Norman "Norm" Fenske, 57, of Randall, MN, died Sunday, January 22, 2023 peacefully at home.
Funeral services held at 1:00 pm, Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Randall Presbyterian Church in Randall, MN with Pastor Michael Hartwell officiating. Family and friends encouraged to gather after the service at the VFW in Randall, MN to celebrate Norm and the life he shared with us.
Norm was born to Herb and Roseann (Ebert) Fenske on December 12, 1966. He grew up on a farm in Randall, MN. He met Brenda Gaffke in high school, and they started dating on August 24, 1985. They married on August 18, 1990. Through their marriage they had one child, Elizabeth Fenske, on September 9, 1994. Brenda and Norm parted ways and he then met is wife Susan (Klooster) Fenske on January 26, 2004. After a very long engagement, they wed on July 11, 2020.
Norm loved the outdoors and anything to do with it. He loved to ride ATV and snowmobile. He loved road trips that led nowhere. He was a little shy of leaving the Randall city limits, but he could be talked into it. He had a beautiful smile and a smirk that he gave when something was about to happen. He loved his beloved friend Bug, who was his partner in crime through many road trips. He loved his daughter Beth and was proud and excited when his granddaughter Lyla was born. Even though Norm and Sue didn't have children together, they raised them together and Norm was the closest thing to a father for his step-sons Brady, Logan and Nathan.
Norm will be missed by his wife Sue; mom Roseann Fenske; daughter Elizabeth (Michael) Becker; step-sons Brady (Christina) Klooster, Logan Klooster, Nathan (Aimee) Klooster; granddaughters Lyla Becker, Jocelyn Klooster and Lainey Klooster; grandsons Payton Klooster, Logan Kuhlman, Brayzen Klooster, Landon Klooster, Zerryan Klooster and Leeland Klooster, and Baby B joining us in August. He is also survived by his brother Scott (Laureen) Fenske; sisters Kathy (Joe) Wippler, Jude (Donald) Stavish, and Laura (Tim) Biermaier. Norm had numerous nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles; from all sides.
Norm was blessed to have all the wonderful people, friends, and strangers in his life that he met along the way. There wasn't anything that he wouldn't do for a person, and he was rich in his giving. He will be sadly missed by all.
