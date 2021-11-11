Norman E. Hanson, 90-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital.
Memorial service held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at First United Church in Little Falls, MN with Pastor Tony Romaine officiating. Burial in Oakland Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. Visitation held from 12:00-2:00 P.M. on Saturday at First United Church in Little Falls, MN. To view the service via livestream you can watch service at www.firstunitedlf.org. The family of Norman requests that all guests attending the funeral ceremony are kindly asked to wear a face covering. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to First United Church in Little Falls, MN. Caring for Norman and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Norman was born on May 16, 1931 in Motley, MN to the late Taymond and Clara (Bjelde) Hanson. He graduated from Motley High School, served in the US Army and Army National Guard. He worked a few jobs over the years before going to work at Camp Ripley until his retirement in 1993. Norman was a member of First United Church and the American Legion. After returning from the service, Norman met and married Barbara Jewell, and they had four daughters, Deanna, Brenda, Kathy and Janelle. After Barbara's passing, he was united in marriage to Shirley (Larson) Hedburg. Norman loved woodworking, photography, camping, traveling, golfing and birdwatching over the years. He most recently spent his days reading and playing solitaire. He will be best remembered for being a kind and gentle man.
Norman is survived by his daughters, Deanna Anderson, Brenda (Tom) O'Neil, Kathy Anderson (Bruce Koshiol), and Janelle (Bruce) Willwerth; stepsons, Bob (Diane) Hedburg, Tom (Ginny) Hedburg, Dave (Deb) Hedburg, Jon (Laura) Hedburg; stepdaughter, Ann Marts; step-son-in-law, Jeff Drummen; three nephews and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents, Taymond and Clara Hanson; wives, Barbara Hanson and Shirley Hanson; brother, Howard Hanson; sister-in-law, Ruth Hanson; son-in-law, Greg Anderson; stepdaughter, Amy Drummen and step-granddaughter, Kari Anderson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.