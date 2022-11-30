Norman Frederick Block, 76 of Lastrup, MN, passed away November 21, 2022 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Brainerd, MN.
Prayer service held at 6:00 P.M. on Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, with Father Jose Chettoor officiating. Friends and family gather starting at 4:00 P.M. until the time of the prayer service. Caring for Norman and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Pierz, MN.
Norman Frederick Block was born on July 26, 1946 in Hillman, MN to the late Herbert and Marceline (Tretter) Block. He was raised on a farm with nine other siblings. He attended St. John's Grade School in Lastrup and Father Pierz Memorial High School. He worked at Bednarek Mfg of Harding, X-cel Optical in Sauk Rapids. Norm met the love of his life, Barbara (Schueller) in 1964, and the two were united in marriage on September 4, 1965 at Sacred Heart Church, Sauk Rapids, MN. They made their home in Lastrup, MN, raising two children, Troy and Tracey. In the 1970's he began working with crews building barns/pole sheds. He then did masonry work for 30 years until retiring in 2009, leaving behind many solid foundations and structures.
Norman enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, pitching horseshoes, tinkering in his garage, yard work, listening to country music, reading westerns, watching birds and chipmunks, and starting his own tomato plants from seed. He enjoyed spending time with his siblings, children and families.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 57 years, Barb Block of Lastrup; children, Troy (Michelle) Block of Pierz, Tracey (Paul) Lapos of Little Falls; six grandchildren, Courtney (Cavlin) Brausen, Nicole (Jeremy) Traut, both of Sartell, Breanna Block of Pierz, Brandon (Jami) Lapos, Sarah (Luke Lodermeier), Lauren Lapos, all of Little Falls; nine great-grandchildren, Abigail, Ava and Cole Brausen, Harrison and Brea Lynn Traut, Kaylee, Natalee and Brantlee Lapos, Odin Lodermeier; siblings, MaryJane Chaika of Randall, Irene (Syl) Kohl of Little Falls, Thomas (Diana) Block of Onamia, Linda (Jeff) Pohlkamp of Lastrup, Kathy (Larry) Miller of Little Falls, and LuAnn (Randy) Hoheisel of Pierz; sister-in-law, Marlene Schueller of Sauk Rapids; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents, Herb and Marceline; mother and father-in-law, Valentine and Marie Schueller; siblings, Ronald (infant), Harvey Block and Elaine (Block) Jelinski; in-laws, Thomas Chaika, Ray and Lois Schueller, Willard and Betty (Schueller) Benoit and Robert (Bob) Schueller.
