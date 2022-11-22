Norman Frederick Block of Lastrup, MN passed away November 21, 2022 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Brainerd, MN.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Norman Frederick Block of Lastrup, MN passed away November 21, 2022 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Brainerd, MN.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Norm was born on July 26, 1946 in Hillman, MN to Herbert and Marceline (Tretter) Block. He was raised on a farm with eight other siblings. He attended St. John's Grade School in Lastrup and Father Pierz Memorial High School. He worked at Bednarek Mfg of Harding, X-cel Optical in Sauk Rapids. Norman and Barbara (Schueller) were united in marriage September 4, 1965 at Sacred Heart Church, Sauk Rapids, MN. They made their home in Lastrup, MN, raising two children, Troy and Tracey. In the 1970's, he started working with crews building barns/pole barns. He then did masonry work for 30 years until retiring in 2009, leaving behind many solid foundations and structures.
Norman enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, pitching horseshoes, tinkering in his garage, yard work, listening to country music, reading westerns, watching birds and chipmunks, and starting his own tomato plants from seed. He treasured time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Barbara, of 57 years; children, Troy (Michelle) Block of Pierz, Tracey (Paul) Lapos of Little Falls; six grandchildren, Courtney (Calvin) Brausen, Nicole (Jeremy) Traut, both of Sartell, Breanna Block of Pierz, Brandon (Jami) Lapos, Sarah (Luke Lodermeier), Lauren Lapos, all of Little Falls; nine great-grandchildren, Abigail, Ava and Cole Brausen, Harrison and Brea Lynn Traut, Kaylee, Natalee and Brantlee Lapos, Odin Lodermeier; many nieces and nephews; siblings, MaryJane Chaika of Randall, Irene (Syl) Kohl of Little Falls, Thomas (Diana) Block of Onamia, Linda (Jeff) Pohlkamp of Lastrup, Kathy (Larry) Miller of Little Falls, and Luanne (Randy) Hoheisel; sister-in-law, Marlene Schueller of Sauk Rapids.
He was preceded in death by parents, Herb and Marceline; mother and father-in-law, Valentine and Marie Schueller; siblings, Ronald (infant), Harvey Block and Elaine (Block) Jelinski; in-laws, Thomas Chaika, Ray and Lois Schueller, Willard and Betty (Schueller) Benoit and Robert Schueller.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.