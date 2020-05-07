Norma Schmidt, 88-year-old resident of Onamia, MN, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at the Mille Lacs Long Term Care Center in Onamia, MN. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia. On May 4, 2020, Norma Schmidt, loving wife and mother, was called to her heavenly home. Norma was born on August 20, 1931 in St. James, MN to Oscar and Gundia (Sannes) Jukulen. She earned her Masters of Science in Special Education, later in life through perseverance and determination. She married Roy Schmidt in 1953, the actual date is still a mystery. They raised two daughters, Calla and Kim and two sons, Rod and Jay. Norma worked tirelessly to enrich the lives of others. Not only her family, but, each of her students through the years. Norma would personally deliver to her kindergarteners who had summer birthdays, a birthday cake. She kept track of every student she had to make sure each one received a graduation card when they graduated from high school… each and every one. Her love of teaching children, and her compassion and caring for all people is a gift she shared with everyone and will be remembered. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Roy; sisters, Ora, Grace, Bertha, and Phyllis. Norma is survived by her sister, Florence (Don); children, Calla (Russ), Kim (Rick), Rod (Mary), Jay (Beth); 12 grandchildren, Scott, Rachel, Kari, Trevor, Gabe, Luke, Mary, Bram, McKellan, Jaisie, Nicole, Kellie; and great-grandchildren ages nine months to 21 years.
