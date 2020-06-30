The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Norbert J. Roering, age 94 of Albany, formerly of Burtrum, will be 11 a.m., Thursday, July 2 at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Upsala. Burial will be in the St. Francis Parish Cemetery. Norbert died at the home of his daughter on Sunday. There will be a visitation after 10 a.m., Thursday at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes. Norbert was born March 23, 1926 in Stearns County to Joseph and Mary (Tobroxen) Roering. He grew up on his family farm. He married Josephine Verkennis on June 12, 1951 in St. Francis. After their marriage, they took over Josephine’s family farm where they farmed together until moving to the Mother Of Mercy Campus of Care in Albany . Norbert was a member of the St. Francis Catholic Church and the Upsala American Legion. Norbert is survived by his children; Charlotte Thieschafer, Upsala; Sandy Gettel, Melrose; Bonita (Robert) Eggerth, Upsala; Rodney (Jan) Roering, Upsala; Karen (Mike) Heinen, Bowlus; Lea (Mark) Reller, Melrose; 19 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren with one on the way, 1 great-great-grandchild with one on the way! Norbert is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Josephine in November of 2019, his sisters, Loretta Jansen, Monica Jagiello, Irene Albers and Rita Williams; and brother, Lawrence Roering.
