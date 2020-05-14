Nora W. Besemann, 98-year-old former resident of Swanville, MN, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls, MN. A private Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in Swanville, MN. A private visitation will be held prior to the graveside service at the church. Nora was born on February 11, 1922 in Culdrum Township, Morrison County, MN to the late Charles and Otteila Rahn. She was united in marriage to Richard R. Besemann on June 5, 1947 at the Culdrum Lutheran Church. The couple made their home out on the farm near Swanville. Nora is survived by her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard in 1982; three brothers; one sister; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

