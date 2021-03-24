Nora Poginy, 77-year-old resident of Pierz, passed away March 22, 2021 at the Pierz Villa. Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday, March 27 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz. Visitation will be Friday, March 26 from 4-7 p.m. and from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz. Rosary will be said at 4:30 p.m., followed by parish prayers at 6 p.m. Friday at the Funeral Home. Nora was born on February 1, 1944 to Adolor and Ila (Moore) Poginy in Newport, VT. Nora and her 13 siblings grew up in Newport Center, VT. She held various jobs in Vermont before moving to Minnesota. She moved to Pierz, MN in 1978 after responding to an ad in the Hoards Dairyman to take care of 3 young boys and remained in Minnesota. While taking care of the boys, she enjoyed camping and traveling. Nora also enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, reading and making puzzles. She volunteered at St. Joseph’s Catholic grade school and Green Pastures as a caregiver. She worked at the Harmony House in Pierz. She was a member of the Christian Mothers, Sunshine Homemakers and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Nora will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by stepsons, Steven Walz, Paul Walz, Scott Walz all of Pierz; brothers, Bernard (Janice) Poginy, Ramon Poginy, David (Diana) Poginy all of Newport, VT, Michael (Nicole) Poginy of Newport Center, VT, Patrick (Cindy) Poginy of Irasburg, VT; sisters, Leona (Julius) White, Joyce Poginy, Kathy (Dwight) Baker, Mary (Mike) Staples, Sarah (Dean) Delouch all of Newport, VT, Martha (Warren) Darlington of Stanstead, QC, Madeline (William) Wolford of Kearney, MO and many nieces and nephews. Nora was preceded in death by her parents, Adolor and Ila; grandparents, Arcelia and Edward Poginy, Isabelle and Harry Moore; brother, Richard Poginy; niece, Rita White and Mike Walz. The arrangements for Nora are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz, MN.
