Nila Katherine Zapzalka, 75-year-old resident of Little Falls died on Monday, June 27, 2022 at Lake Hills Elderly Care in Cushing, MN.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Belle Prairie.
Nila Katherine Rocheleau was born October 16, 1946 in Little Falls to the late Jeddy and Harriett (Larson) Rocheleau. She grew up and attended school in Belle Prairie until the sixth grade. Nila graduated from Little Falls High School with the class of 1964. She was united in marriage to Donald Zapzalka on August 31, 1965 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie. The family made their home in Belle Prairie. Nila worked for the following businesses throughout her life: Fingerhut, Munsingwear, St. Otto's Care Center.
She enjoyed calling and spending time with her grandchildren, listening to music, bird watching, flower gardening, watching westerns and going all out for Christmas with decorations.
Left to cherish her memory are husband, Donald Zapzalka of Little Falls; children, Jodi (Mike) Tretter of Little Falls, Brent (Reyna) of Windsor, CO; grandchildren, Brianne and Brittney Tretter and Alex and Brantlee Zapzalka; siblings, Sharon Kedrowski of Little Falls, Randy Rocheleau of Little Falls, Joan (Kenny) Czech of Flensburg, Jim (Mary) Rocheleau of Swanville and Brian Rocheleau of Little Falls.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jeddy and Harriett Rocheleau.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Nila. 320-632-4393
