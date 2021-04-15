Nicholas "Nico," age 39 of Prior Lake and Little Falls, MN, passed away March 22, 2021. He is joined in heaven with his sister Tina Martino. Nick is survived by partner Tasha Roland, her two children Trinity and Joven and their daughter Carmen Marie; mother Carla Norstad; father Chris Martino; brother Chris Martino III; grandmother Lynda Norstad; grandfather Victor Bruce Norstad and many other family members. Nick attended Prior Lake and Shakopee schools, studied music and arts at McNally & Smith College of Music. Nick was an avid photographer and enjoyed playing pool. He loved art and his passion was music. Funeral service to be held on April 24, 2021 at First United Church, 1000 1st St. SE, Little Falls, MN. Visitation at the church from 12 to 2 p.m. and funeral to begin at 2 p.m. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing so all can gather safely. Remembrance gathering to follow. Graveside Burial Service to be held at Pleasant View Memorial Garden Cemetery at Hwy. 13 and Portland Ave., Burnsville, MN on April 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Apostles 111-B garden lot 3. All friends and family are welcome. A celebration of life to follow.

