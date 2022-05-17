Neil Allen

Neil Ray Allen, 64, of Motley, passed away on May 5, 2022.
Services will be held at Motley Free Methodist Church on May 27th, memorial at 2pm, funeral at 3pm, and dinner to follow.
Neil was born on April 5, 1958, to the late Kenneth and Mary (Johns) Allen in Gordon, Nebraska. After the family moved to Cushing, Minnesota, Neil spent his childhood on the family dairy farm where his love of fishing, hunting, tractors, and dogs blossomed. Neil married his loving wife Christi (Pride) Allen on August 31, 1998. He was a great friend to everyone and loving Godfather to his niece Kelsey Allen. Many sunny summers were spent on the lake fishing with his beloved dog Porter. Neil worked many jobs over the years, everything from cooking at the Elray, to smoking fish at Morey's, to making paper at Potlatch, to excavation, and making imitation crab at SeaFest. He was a volunteer firefighter with the Motley Fire Department for almost ten years.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Christi, his brothers Thomas Allen and John (Lisa) Allen, brothers-in-law Michael Babb and Steven Johnson, 16 nieces and nephews, and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Kathy Babb and Linda Johnson, and niece Christine.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.
