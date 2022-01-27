Nathan B. Rothstein, Pierz, MN, loved life, he loved his wife, and he loved his family.
Nathan passed away Monday, January 24, 2022, in Buckman, MN, at the age of 37, as the result of a work accident. Nathan was employed as a grain hauler and feed mill assistant at Sunrise Ag, Buckman.
Nathan Benjamin Rothstein was born on April 9, 1984, in Little Falls, MN to Denny and Cathy (Banach) Rothstein. Nathan was the younger brother of Trina (Rothstein) Stephens. Nathan married Sara Studniski on November 17, 2007. They were later divorced. They have one son, Ben. Nathan then married his soulmate, hunting buddy and farming partner, Juliana Vogl, on November 24, 2018. They have one daughter, Addison. Together, Nathan and Julie filled their days with each other, farming, hunting, softball and family.
Nathan is survived by his wife, Julie and children, Benjamin and Addison. He is also survived by his parents, Denny and Cathy (Banach) Rothstein of Pierz; sister, Trina (Timothy) Stephens of Otsego, and their children, Logan and Margo; in-laws, Jim and Carol (Karnowski) Vogl of Little Falls; sister-in-law, Christine (Ryan "Skeeter") Yorek of Bowlus and their children, Blake, Brianna, Carter and Claire. He is also survived by aunts and uncles, Connie (Ortman) Banach of Lastrup, Mary (KC) Reinhart of Little Falls and Dode (Kevin Thesing) Pohlkamp of Brainerd; cousins, Curt Banach of Lastrup, Darci (Banach) Waytashek of Pierz, Stephanie (Steve) Welle of Clearwater, Melissa (Eric) Steingraber of Hudson, WI, Jessica Pohlkamp of Otsego, Chris (Gina) Thesing of Howard Lake, Jennifer (Aric) Caughey of Brainerd and Matt Thesing of Baxter; and many close second cousins.
Nathan was preceded in death by grandparents, Edmund and Marcella Rothstein; grandparents, Emil and Marie Banach; uncle, Joseph Banach and cousins, Michael Pohlkamp and Nikki Hemmesch.
A Mass of Christian Burial, presided by Father Joe Herzing and Father Benjamin Kociemba, concelebrant, held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 29, 2022, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Pierz, MN. Visitation held at Shelley Funeral Chapel, Pierz, MN on Friday, January 28, 2022 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM and again on Saturday from 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM at Shelley Funeral Chapel.
Nate was a kind, caring, hard-working, giving young man and the world is a lesser place without him. Nate, Your wings were ready.......Our hearts were not.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.