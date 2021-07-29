Nathan A. Ficek, 40-year-old resident of Sobieski, MN, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at his residence. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski, MN, at 10:30 a.m., with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. A visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m., on Saturday prior to the Mass. Caring for Nathan and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls. Nathan Allan Ficek was born on January 17, 1981, in Little Falls, MN, to Allan and Gail (Kelash) Ficek. He attended and graduated from Little Falls Community High School. Nathan loved animals, especially his cats: Trixie, Matches, Morris, and Jezabel. They were his world, along with all of the neighboring cats. Nathan also loved four-wheeling with his dad. Nathan is survived by his father and step-mother, Allan and Peggy Ficek; and several aunts, uncles, step-brothers, and many cousins. Nathan was preceded in death by his mother, Gail (Kelash) Ficek; grandparents, Steve and Deloris Kelash and Bob and Dorothy Ficek; aunts, Cheryl (Ficek) Smith and Myra Kelash; and uncle, Tim Ficek.

