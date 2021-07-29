Nathan A. Ficek, 40-year-old resident of Sobieski, MN, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at his residence. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski, MN, at 10:30 a.m., with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. A visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m., on Saturday prior to the Mass. Caring for Nathan and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls. Nathan Allan Ficek was born on January 17, 1981, in Little Falls, MN, to Allan and Gail (Kelash) Ficek. He attended and graduated from Little Falls Community High School. Nathan loved animals, especially his cats: Trixie, Matches, Morris, and Jezabel. They were his world, along with all of the neighboring cats. Nathan also loved four-wheeling with his dad. Nathan is survived by his father and step-mother, Allan and Peggy Ficek; and several aunts, uncles, step-brothers, and many cousins. Nathan was preceded in death by his mother, Gail (Kelash) Ficek; grandparents, Steve and Deloris Kelash and Bob and Dorothy Ficek; aunts, Cheryl (Ficek) Smith and Myra Kelash; and uncle, Tim Ficek.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.