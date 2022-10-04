Nancy L. Christensen, 81-year-old resident of Litle Falls, MN, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Little Falls Care Center.

Funeral service held on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church at 11:00 A.M., with Pastor Gary Hendrickson officiating. Visitation from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Zion Lutheran Church on October 6, 2022. Private burial will take place in the Darling Cemetery at a later date. Caring for Nancy and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls.

