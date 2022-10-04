Nancy L. Christensen, 81-year-old resident of Litle Falls, MN, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Little Falls Care Center.
Funeral service held on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church at 11:00 A.M., with Pastor Gary Hendrickson officiating. Visitation from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Zion Lutheran Church on October 6, 2022. Private burial will take place in the Darling Cemetery at a later date. Caring for Nancy and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls.
Nancy Lee Loehr was on born February 14, 1941, to Max and Maxine (Mussman) Loehr in Iowa. She grew up with her younger sister Diane and attended school primarily in Waterloo, IA, graduating from high school and the University of Northern Iowa. On March 15, 1974, she married the love of her life, Dennis Christensen in Sisseton, SD. With four kids in tow (previous marriages) they got married. They remained married for 44 years until her husband's death. Nancy lived and worked in Little Falls most of her life. She supported her husband, raised children, volunteered at church, worked in politics, sewed and made crafts for her family and for profit, and went camping as often as possible. She loved living her life in a relationship with her husband, church, neighbors, and people they met on their travels. Dennis and Nancy's love of camping spurred them to create the Good Sam's Lucky Lindy Camping Club in 1984, which still exists today. Nancy was a Christian, wife, mother, sister, and friend who deeply treasured building trusting relationships with the people she knew and did business with. She loved the life she and Dennis had built in Little Falls. They would have done it no other way. She will be remembered as a woman who cherished the relationships she had with friends and family. She would always say it was not about how much you had, but the relationships that were created along the way. Toward the end of her life, she was especially close to her sister, her children and grandchildren, and the group of ladies she always met with for dinners, games, coffee, and conversation.
Nancy is survived by her children, Stephanie and Nelson (Liisa) Bonner; stepsons, Eric Christensen and Darin Austin; grandchildren, Mitchell and Eleanor Bonner; sister, Diane (Fred) Peri and numerous nieces and nephews.
