Nancy J. Peterson, 83-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls, MN with Rev. Gary Hendrickson officiating. Burial will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN. A visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 A.M. on Tuesday at Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls, MN. Caring for Nancy and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Nancy was born on September 26, 1938 in Todd County, Minnesota to the late Thomas and Violet (Harnack) Galligan. She grew up in Todd County where she attended school in Swanville, MN, graduating with the Class of 1956. Nancy was united in marriage to Gene Steffen on January 17, 1959 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Swanville, MN. To this marriage four children were born, Kay, James, Peggy and Lennie. Gene passed away unexpectedly, and Nancy was later united in marriage to Richard Peterson on June 8, 1976 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN. She was employed at Hennepin Paper Company for 31 years where she retired from.
In her free time, she enjoyed traveling, playing cards with friends, reading and playing the piano. Nancy was also a very dedicated volunteer in the area, giving her time freely and was recently recognized for her volunteer works. She was a lifetime member of Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls, MN. Nancy was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Nancy is survived by children, Kay Steffen of Little Falls, MN, James (Nancy) Steffen of Sauk Rapids, MN, Peggy Dolney of Little Falls, MN and Lennie (Jessy) Steffen of Pierz, MN; siblings, Jack (Iris) Galligan, Ron (Becky) Galligan, Kevin (Debbie) Galligan, Lori (Frank) Kraska, and Greg (Becky) Galligan; grandchildren, Jason Rivetts, Justin (Lori) Rivetts, Josh (Stacy) Ostrowski, Karen (Gary) Ludwig, Katie (Wes) Miller, Tom (Jennifer) Keehr, Jared Dolney, Ryan (Lacey) Dolney, Zachary (Stephanie) Dolney, Adam Dolney, Brian (Krista) Steffen, Annessa Wills, and Hannah Steffen; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Nancy was preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Violet Galligan; husbands, Gene Steffen and Richard Peterson.
