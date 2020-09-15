Nancy G. Post, 81-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Highland Assisted Living in Little Falls, MN. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Cushing Union Cemetery in Cushing, MN. Friends may come to greet the family and extend condolences from 10:30-11 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Cushing Union Cemetery in Cushing, MN. Nancy was born on April 17, 1939 in Belle Prairie Township, Morrison County, Minnesota to the late Anton “Tony” and Gladys (Noggle) Bollig. She grew up in Belle Prairie Township where she attended Country School. Nancy was united in marriage to Robert Post on March 21, 1959. She was employed at Larson Boats in Little Falls, MN as well as Little Falls Plumbing and Heating for several years. In Nancy’s free time, she enjoyed tending to her flowers and baking. She will forever be remembered for her exceptional cookies and the love she showed to her son Brian and her two grandchildren Cody and Samantha. Nancy was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Nancy is survived by son, Brian (Carey) Post of Motley, MN; grandchildren, Cody Post, Samantha Post, Kayla (Craig) Gruber, Katie (Matt) Lillis and Kali Mammenga; siblings, Shirley Kedrowski, Ivan Bollig, Kenneth Bollig, Anton “Sonny” Bollig, Betty Kedrowski, Jeanette Kedrowski, Mary Lou Post, and Irene Post; and four great-grandchildren. Nancy was preceded in death by parents, Anton and Gladys Bollig; husband, Robert Post and brother, Leroy Bollig.
