Nancy was born on May 31, 1956, at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls, MN, to Richard “Dick” and Shirley (Fisher) Yasgar. She attended school in Little Falls and later graduated from high school in 1974. She then graduated from St. Cloud Technical College where she obtained a degree to become an X-Ray and Lab Technician. After a few years of working in Minnesota, she moved to Lusk, WY, where she worked as an EMT alongside being a tech. She met the love of her life and got married on August 8, 1987, at the Chapel of the Hills in Rapid City. They lived north of Quinn for a number of years until they found the perfect farm and ranch north of Wall, where they made their home. Together they had two children: son, Zach, and daughter, Kari. Nancy loved many things. She enjoyed being part of the Northern Hills Gold Club, helping run and manage the farm north of Wall, spending time with the grandkids, and spending time at the Queen Bee property north of Hill City with family and friends. Nancy Ann Denke, 63, died Friday, January 10, 2020, at her home in Creighton. She is survived by many friends and family: husband, Ken of Creighton; son, Zach Denke (Kasi Peters) of Creighton; daughter, Kari Denke (Brad Trautmann) of Sturgis; grandchildren, Maria Denke and Fisher Trautmann, both of Sturgis; mother-in-law, Alice Denke of Sturgis; and two brothers, Joe (Janel) Yasgar of Little Falls, MN and Tom (Josine) Yasgar of Sauk Rapids, MN. Nancy was preceded in death by her grandparents; mother, Shirley Yasgar; father, Richard Yasgar; brother, Steve Yasgar; and father-in-law, Erhart Denke. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.
Nancy Ann (Yasgar) Denke
May 31, 1956 - January 10, 2020
