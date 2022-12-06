Myrtle "Diddie" Dolores Hines, 94-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls.
Funeral Service held at 11 AM on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Faith Lutheran Church in Little Falls, with Pastor Nate Bjorge officiating. Burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in Little Falls. Friends and family gathering from 10 to 11 AM on Friday at the church. Caring for Diddie and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls.
Diddie was born to Carl and Mable (Mattson) Brastad on September 25, 1928 in Todd County. She attended schools in Columbia Heights, Minneapolis and Little Falls. She met her husband Raymond J. Hines when he was discharged from the Navy at the end of 1946. They were united in marriage on February 11, 1950 at Our Lady of Lourdes in Little Falls and raised their daughter and three sons in Little Falls. The family enjoyed summers at the cabin, boating, water skiing, fishing and enjoying the lake life along with taking many family trips out west. Diddie was Den Mother for Cub Scouts and Campfire Leader for her daughter's group. She also taught Sunday School for 10 years and was on the church council for 6 years. She worked at Lindbergh Elementary School starting as a part-time cook and then becoming head cook and overseeing all operations and making sure the children had good food for the 20 years she was there before she retired.
Diddie had many artistic talents and enjoyed decorating cakes for family and friends and would spend hours creating beautiful quilts and blankets with her sewing abilities. Her cooking and baking skills were certainly appreciated by her family. Diddie and her friends had a card club that lasted for many years. She also enjoyed gardening and growing flowers. Diddie always enjoyed the days she was able to spend with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, the smile and the sparkle in her eye said it all, together they made lifetime memories that will be brought up at all family get-togethers for years to come.
Left to cherish the lifetime of memories shared with Diddie are her children, Roger (Ruth) Hines, Waseca, MN, Gary (Kathy) Hines, St. Cloud, MN, Tim (Jean) Hines, Avon, MN; son-in-law, Roger Ottman, Avon, MN; her grandchildren, Josh (Nicole) Ottman, Rice, MN, Ali (Joe) Kiefer, Coon Rapids, MN, Bree (Greg) Reinbold, Victoria, MN, David (Lexi) Hines, Waconia, MN, Katie Hines, Hugo, MN, Jenna (Jake) Miller, Oakdale, MN; great-grandchildren, Emily and Alex Ottman, Macy and Miles Reinbold, Brynn Miller, Harper and Emmett Hines.
Diddie was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Mable Brastad; husband, Ray Hines; daughter, Beckie Ottman; grandsons, Kristopher Hines and Matthew Hines; brothers, Robert, Kenneth and Donald Brastad and sister, Hap Kick.
Diddie's family would like to thank St. Otto's Care Center and Moments Hospice for the excellent care given day after day to our Mother, Grandmother and Great-grandmother.
