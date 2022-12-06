Myrtle "Diddie" Dolores Hines, 94-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls.

Funeral Service held at 11 AM on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Faith Lutheran Church in Little Falls, with Pastor Nate Bjorge officiating. Burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in Little Falls. Friends and family gathering from 10 to 11 AM on Friday at the church. Caring for Diddie and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.