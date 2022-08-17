Myron L. Katzenmeyer, 78 year old resident of Fort Ripley, MN, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be on Monday, August 22, 2022, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN, from 4-7 p.m., and again on Tuesday, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. A Rosary will be said on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., at the Shelley Funeral Chapel, lead by St. Robert's Mission Circle and St. Anne's Christian Mothers. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, near Camp Ripley. Caring for Myron and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls, MN.
Myron Katzenmeyer was born February 22, 1944, to Alvin and Dorothy (Hardel) Katzenmeyer. He grew up at the Lake Itasca family farm with his 7 siblings and graduated from Bagley High School in 1962. Myron attended the University of Minnesota and served in the United States Army from 1965 to 1967, spending most of his service time in Germany. Shortly after his return to Minnesota, he met Sandra LeBlanc and they were married on April 18, 1969 at Holy Family Catholic Church near Little Falls, MN. They raised their 3 sons Darin, Cory and Marty on their small farm near Camp Ripley. This was where Myron instilled his work ethic, integrity, fun-loving nature, love of silly songs and love of the natural world in his children. Fishing was a way of life and trips to the Great Lakes, Canada, the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans were among his favorites. Family trips were often planned with fishing along the way. A passion for adventure led him on hunts to Alaska, Texas and across the western states. He enjoyed taking Sandy with him when chasing prairie dogs and wild hogs. Myron spent most of his career as an insurance agent in Little Falls, taking great pride in the service he provided his clients. The friendships and personal connections that he made over the years were treasured. He was a member of the Little Falls Rotary Club and also enjoyed passing on his knowledge as a 4-H Shooting Sports and Firearm Safety Instructor. As a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, he also served on the parish council and was also a member of the Knight's of Columbus. Myron was a man of many talents and boundless energy. This led to continuous home improvements, wildlife habitat projects and his in-depth storytelling. That energy also helped when he was doting on his grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.