Myrna Killian

Myrna Clara Killian, 84, of Motley, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Mills Manor in New York Mills surrounded by her family.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 AM on Monday, November 15, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Staples, MN. A visitation will take place one hour prior to services. Interment will be at St. James Cemetery in Philbrook, MN.
Myrna was born on January 25, 1937, to Raulin and Grace (Cuny) Martin in Pine Ridge, SD. She was united in marriage to Harlan Killian on September 24, 1960, in Buffalo, SD. Myrna worked as an LPN for many years. She worked at the Regional Hospital in Rapid City, SD, Carter Wringer in Staples, MN, and then at Mary Randolph Nursing Home. Mryna's Catholic faith was very important to her. She also enjoyed painting, quilting, and gardening in her spare time. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Myrna is survived by Harlan, her husband of 61 years; brother Steve Martin; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings Butch, June, Raulin, Joan, Collins, Faye, Kenny, and Patricia.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Staples.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.