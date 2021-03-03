Myrna Eleanor O’Callaghan entered into God’s arms on February 23, 2021 peacefully at home surrounded by her family in Sonoma at the age of 92. She was born in Pierz, Minnesota into a large and loving family. As a child she spent her days going to school and working the farm. She married the love of her life, Jack J. O’Callaghan in 1950. Myrna and Jack packed up with two small boys as they headed to California to join the O’Callaghan family. Once settled into their forever home she had two more daughters and quickly became involved in the community, St. Francis Solano Mother’s Club and put on many fundraising events. Myrna enjoyed hosting family parties and dinners. Her kitchen was the center of family events. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack O’Callaghan; son, David O’Callaghan; and four brothers. Myrna is survived by her children, Jack O’Callaghan, Diane Peter, Patty Sullivan; 10 grandchildren, Jacob O’Callaghan, Rachel Andersen, Jared Peter, Katie Peter, Jack O’Callaghan, Baron O’Callaghan, Daniel O’Callaghan, Dustin O’Callaghan, Kelli Alahan, Meghan Johnson and eight great-grandchildren. A private family burial service took place at St. Francis Solano Cemetery on Friday, February 26th. A video of her life and funeral can be found online at youtube - Google search: ‘Myrna O’Callaghan’.
