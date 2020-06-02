Myrlin Mae Wagner, age 87, of Nisswa died peacefully with her loving husband by her side on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at her home in Nisswa. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Pequot Lakes. Myrlin was born July 31, 1932 in Freeport, MN to Albin and Eleanor (Gruenke) Thielen. She married Gayle Meschke; and the couple had four children. She taught her children to have a strong work ethic, to be kind and most of all, loving. Myrlin later met the love of her life and best friend for eternity, Tom Wagner. Their love began with cocktails, dancing, good conversation, friendship and… Walleye filets; Myrlin and Tom were united in marriage on March 6, 1980 in St. Louis, MO. Myrlin was a faithful Christian woman and member of St. Christopher's Catholic Church in Nisswa; continually sending family and friends prayers when needed. She was a great cook and enjoyed entertaining guests at her home; every setting at the table was set with perfection and love. Myrlin and Tom wintered in Naples, FL, where she enjoyed keeping busy with bocce ball, shuffleboard, golf, a good laugh, and dancing in the arms of her sweetheart. She was an amazing, caring, lovely pistol, who knew how to live and lived life with grace. Above all else, Myrlin loved her family beyond words and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Myrlin is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Tom Wagner; children, Roxanne (Jeff) Wachlarowicz of Fergus Falls, Julienne Scheuing of Naples, FL, Craig (Lisa) Meschke of Andover. When Myrlin and Tom were married she became a bonus mom to Mike (Jodi) Wagner of International Falls, Tom (Carole) Wagner of Bemidji, Bill (Tina) Wagner of Turtle Lake, WI; Troy Wagner of Bemidji; siblings, Roger (Joan) Thielen of Little Falls, Bob (Sandra) Thielen of Edina, Shirley Barthlomey of Waite Park, Ken (Linda) Thielen of St. Cloud; 19 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Maureen Meschke; and grandson, Anthony Wachlarowicz. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Croix Hospice, who lovingly cared for Myrlin, (and her family), during her final days. www.stcrioxhospice.com “LIFE IS GOOD, KEEP DANCING”
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.