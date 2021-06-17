Myra June Matich, 81, of Brainerd, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021 at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter, MN. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the services. Myra was born on May 6, 1940 to John and June (Kjonaas) Killian in Brainerd, MN. She graduated from the Brainerd High School, and attended CNA classes at the local community college. Myra was married to Arthur Matich on February 8, 1958 in Brainerd, MN. She worked at Charlies Restaurant for over 10 years, and then worked in the health care field. Myra was involved in many clubs: Hobby Club, Garden Club, and Card Club. She also enjoyed TOPS, reading, cooking, embroidering, and gardening. Family was of the utmost importance to Myra and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her children Perry, Larry, Terry, Patrick (Lynae), and Lori (William) Albrecht; grandchildren Amy, Michael, Hannah, Makayla, Emilee, Sadie, and William; great-grandchildren Natalie, Logan, Gavin, Gunner, and Kaysen; siblings John Killian, Nina Sauter, Jaci Brower, and Rodney Gates. Myra was preceded in death by her parents; husband Art; sister Iris Finch; and daughter-in-law Kris Matich. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel Baxter.
