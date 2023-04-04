Monica "Mona" Neznik

On March 17, 2023, Monica "Mona" Helen Neznik, 96, passed away peacefully at Riverside Assisted Living in Pillager with family at her side.

Mona was born April 21, 1926 to Bernard and Christine Belinski in Swanville, MN. She was united in marriage to Joe Neznik on July 19, 1965, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski. They raised eight children.

