Miriam "Mim" Viola Emily Anderson Olsen of Little Falls, MN and Rockport, TX died Monday, November 14, 2022, in Christus Spohn Hospital in Corpus Christi, TX.
Mim was born March 13, 1936 in Albion, NE to the Reverend Clarence and Viola Anderson. She went to high school in Eagle Bend, MN, and graduated valedictorian from Gustavus Adolphus college with a major in English.
On March 13, 1960, Mim married Donald Duane Olsen and they had five children together, one daughter, Kristen, and four sons, Eric, Fred, Sten and Jonathan. The family moved to Marshall, MN in 1969.
In the late 80s, Mim and Don retired to a farm in Browerville, MN. They became winter Texans in the late 90s, following what Mim called the aging hippie network to the town of Rockport, TX, on the Gulf Coast.
After Don died on November 16, 2003, in Rockport, Mim continued to spend her summers in Minnesota and winters in Texas. She insisted on doing the drive alone for many years while listening to the music that she and Don would play on their drive. "The road goes on forever and the party never ends."
A lifelong political activist, Mim had a passionate commitment to social justice and claimed to have been arrested over 45 times for anti-war, anti-nuclear and other civil disobedience protests. With a sharp intellect and gift with words, Mim was also an artist and writer who wrote poetry and essays and made colorful glass art that was dubbed "Mim art." Her homes were filled with a cornucopia of vibrant and evocative objects and decorations, reflecting Mim's joy in life. The daughter of a Lutheran Minister who would say to her—"I'm praying for you Miriam"—when she was a rebellious teenager, Mim also had a deep spiritual practice that evolved over the course of her life, finding her own way and rejecting any path that was judgmental of others or had too many rules or restrictions. Her keen mind, sense of humor, creativity and fierce dedication to human freedom and self-expression touched and inspired people throughout her life.
In addition to husband Don, she was preceded in death by her son Jonathan and her son James from before her marriage to Don; sister Mary, brother Daniel.
She is survived by children Kristen (spouse Wayne), Eric, Fred, and Sten (spouse Nete); grandchildren Jamisen (spouse Janeen), Benjamin (spouse Mija), and Nickolas; great grandchildren Emily, Aubrey, Jocelyn, Willow, and Eric; sister Grace Jaeger, brother Paul Anderson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mim's ashes will be ceremonially buried next to Don's in Little Elk Cemetery near their farm sometime next year. The family requests that any donations be made in the name of Miriam Olsen to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.