Milo Hartwig, 86 year old resident of Swanville, MN, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN. A Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Swanville, MN, with Pastor Kevin Zellers officiating. Burial will take place in Springbrook Cemetery in Swanville, MN. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Swanville, MN, and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., until the service on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Milo was born on December 17, 1933, to the late William and Emma (Strom) Hartwig in Swanville, MN. He attended school district #91. He entered the U.S. Army in 1957, and was honorably discharged. Milo started a career in long haul trucking working with Janesville Auto in Dilworth, MN, until transferring to Janesville, WI, where he lived until retiring in the late 1990’s and moved to a farm in Swanville, MN. He enjoyed taking care of his farm yard and growing sweet corn. Milo rented out the remaining crop land to local farmers. In his free time, visiting with family and friends was his favorite. Milo was known to be a great cook, especially his potato sausage. It was not odd to find him with a bowl of ice-cream. He also could be found working on small projects in his wood shop, and helping fix anything else as he was a great handyman that was willing to help others. Milo is survived by sisters, Wilma Hedin of Swanville, MN, Elaine (Mike) Johnson of Alexandria, MN, and Gladys (John) Schultz of Long Prairie, MN; nieces and nephews, Kathy Van Norman, Allen Hedin, Craig (Sue) Johnson, Connie (Scott) Zuther, Kurt (Tabitha) Schultz, and Kent Schultz. Milo was preceded in death by parents; niece, Sandy Menke; nephew, Calvin Hedin; grand-nephew, Matthew Hedin; and close friend, Lucille Dehn.
