Funeral Services were 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 31, 2022 at Graham United Methodist Church in Rice for Millie Kay Folkens who passed away on October 26, 2022 at Children's Hospital in Minneapolis surrounded by her loving family. Rev. Rick Koehn officiated. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.
Millie was born April 13, 2022 in St. Cloud to Justin and Amanda (Barnett) Folkens. She was the perfect, sweet little baby and her beautiful dimpled smile always lit up the room! Millie was always happy and loved being with her family, especially her big sister, Alayna and playing pat-a-cake with her Nana! Millie was also known as the neighborhood baby. She had found her voice and just learned how to shake her head "no." Millie loved to eat, play with her toys, spend time outside and go to the cabin on Upper Red Lake. She will be missed so much by her family and many friends. "We are MillieStrong."
Millie will be forever remembered and loved by her parents, Justin and Amanda of Rice; big sister, Alayna (age 5); maternal grandparents, Judy and Jim Barnett of Rice; paternal grandparents, Judy and Mark Folkens of St. Cloud; great-grandma, LaVerne Barnett of Oregon; aunts and uncles, Joe (Danielle) Barnett of Becker, Amber (Jeremy) Young of Isanti; cousins, Briley, Brielle and Brittan Young; Godparents, Jeremy Young and Darcy Fischer-Lachinski; dog, Brooks; many more extended family and the neighborhood family.
She is preceded in death by maternal great-grandparents, Bud and Betty Dropps, Joseph Barnett; paternal great-grandparents, Clarence and Millie Dingman, Bernie and Karen Folkens; great aunt, Kay Paradeis; great uncles, Sonny Knowles and Al Dropps, Jr.
The family wishes to thank the Benton County Sheriff's Department, Rice Rescue, Life Link and Minneapolis Children's Hospital for all of their support and care for Millie.
