Mildred M. Nieman, 90-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls, MN. A visitation will be held from 2-3:30 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Mildred was born on November 12, 1929 near Klemme, IA to the late Herman and Caroline (Jesse) Nuehring. They moved shortly to a farm near Britt, IA where Mildred attended school and graduated from Britt High School with the Class of 1948. She later moved to Kansas City, MO and worked as a bank teller. After two years, she returned home to help her dad farm and later moved to Little Falls, MN where she married Charles Nieman in 1951. Mildred was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls, MN, where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. Mildred also took the Sunday sermon to the shut-in members and taught a Bible study at Pine Grove Manor for many years. She loved her church activities, growing flowers and sewing quilts. Mildred was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Mildred is survived by her children, Sherry (Dean) Bigalke of New London, MN, Robert (Vicki) Nieman of Little Falls, MN and Julie (Paul) Miller of Little Falls, MN; brother, Ronald (Lorrayne) Nuehring of Little Falls, MN; sister, Janice (Ralph) Swanson of Inver Grove Heights, MN; grandchildren, Kevin (Lori) Bigalke, Melanie (Todd) Harmon, Ben (Tara) Bigalke, Mike (Wendy) Bigalke, Jon Nieman, Shelby Nieman, Tony (Megan) Miller, Melissa (Justin) Silgjord, Heather (Kelvin) Schlemme and Daniel (Farrah) Miller; and 25 great-grandchildren. Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Caroline Nuehring; husband, Charles “Chuck” Nieman; brothers, Arthur (Ruth) Nuehring, Eugene (Ruby) Nuehring, Harold (Gerlyn) Nuehring; sisters, Dorothy (Clayton) Burgardt and Lois Elvin. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to CHI Hospice or the Zion Lutheran Kitchen Fund.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.