Mildred H. (Kurtz) Stoa

Mildred (Kurtz) Stoa, age 103, passed away peacefully at Edenbrook Care Center in St. Cloud, MN on January 17, 2021. Mildred was born to Hubert and Elizabeth (Ziegler) Weiss. She was united in marriage to Edward Kurtz in 1937. From this union they were blessed with 13 children. Her greatest heartbreak was losing her son Alvin in the Vietnam War in 1966. Mildred was an incredibly hardworking farm wife, helping out in the farm fields, tending to her huge vegetable gardens, just to name a few. Mildred was kindhearted and caring. Many grandchildren at a time would stay weekends or longer which she thoroughly enjoyed. In later years, she did embroidering. Doing hundreds of beautiful dish towels. When she came to visit she would hand them out to her children and grandkids. Mildred took much pride in this. In 1992, she married Melvin Stoa. It was at this point she got to do some traveling while accompanying Melvin as he competed in horseshoe tournaments in the Midwest. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Holy Family Catholic Church at Bull Dog Lake on August 7 at 2 p.m. with Father David Maciej officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery next to her son, Alvin. Survivors include her children Laura (Jerry) Johnson, Arnold (Karen) Kurtz, Rinehart Kurtz, Grace Boser, Bernie Kurtz, Shirley (Harold) Huver, Raymond Kurtz, Di Ann Kurtz (Marv Sorvala), George (Nancy) Kurtz, Del Rose Stoltman (Keith Futhey), Gordon (Debbie) Kurtz, El Roy Kurtz, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and Melvin Stoa. Mildred was preceded in death by her son Alvin; in-laws Louis Boser, Dennis Stoltman, Chris Kurtz, grandchild Jay Kurtz, and great-grandchild Taylor Ann Huver. A special thank you to employees at Edenbrook, Grace and Joe and Annie and Bobbi from St. Croix Hospice for all the love, care, and support that was given.
